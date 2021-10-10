Naruto Retsuden Novels to Get Official English Release

Viz Media has announced they are planning an official English licensed released for the Naruto Retsuden spin-off novels! One of the things fans have loved about Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise as it has continued over the years is the fact that the central cast has grown alongside many of the readers. With the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, bringing in a whole new cast of characters and bringing Naruto’s original crew into adulthood, many questions have popped up among fans as to what happened in the time between the original and sequel series.

Helping to fill in much of these gaps in the story have been special spin-off novels released through Shueisha’s Jump J-Books line in Japan, and three of these stories featured closer looks at Kakashi, Naruto, and Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship. Now these special Retsuden novels will soon be making their way to North America as Viz Media announced during New York Comic Con that they have licensed the trio of novels for a release beginning in Summer 2022.

Announcement: A new series of Naruto novels in which Naruto’s allies and enemies take center stage in fast-paced adventures, begins releasing Summer 2022 with Naruto: Kakashi’s Story–The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince. pic.twitter.com/TEu7kCcUqg — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 9, 2021

The trio of novels kicked off in Japan beginning in 2019 and features new cover art from original series creator Masashi Kishimoto. They include (and will be licensed as) Naruto: Kakashi’s Story–The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince, Naruto: Sasuke’s Story–The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust, and Naruto: Naruto’s Story–Uzumaki Naruto and the Spiral Destiny. The first of these new novels, Kakashi Retsuden, is described as such, “Sloppy … but the strongest and best ‘teacher’ is back! Far away from the land of fire, came to a country that lies deep in the depths of the mountain range, Kakashi.

The country which arrived for the legend of the Rokuto Senjin (sage of six paths) was not been raining, so it’s dry up completely. He asked for reason to the people of the town who live barely, he said that the king who is imprisoned for poverty was dead, and it has not rained since his daughter became a queen. Kakashi decides to raise him as a young leader as a tutor of the dead king’s son, ‘The Fallen Boy,’ but a military operation to attack the country of fire begins to progress. What should be the leader? The battle of the sixth generation Hokage and the boy has begun!”

