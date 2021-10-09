Naruto Highlights Boruto’s Karma Takeover Weakness

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations highlighted the weaknesses of Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s full Karma takeover of Boruto Uzumaki’s body with the newest episode of the series! The newest episode of the series officially brought the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki to an end, and it came at some pretty big costs. It was revealed that Naruto and Kurama’s new Baryon Mode led to the death of Kurama for good, but in that confusion and wake of the fight against Isshiki, Momoshiki made his move and decided to take over Boruto’s body once more.

We have previously seen Momoshiki taking over Boruto’s body, and the prior takeover in the fight against Boro was for a limited time as the Otsutsuki was still growing within the Karma on Boruto’s body. Thanks to Amado’s explanation, we have also learned how Karma will eventually lead to a complete takeover of Boruto’s body as that’s how the Otsutsuki operate, but the newest episode provided a surprising weakness that Boruto was able to take advantage of while his body was under Momoshiki’s control temporarily.

Episode 218 of the series sees Momoshiki completely taking over Boruto’s body once again, but unlike the last time, he seems to have much more control than before. Quickly taking the time to completely gouge out Sasuke’s Rinnegan, Sasuke posits that the trigger to awakening Momoshiki was Boruto both losing consciousness and completely running out of chakra. Then he figures out that if they were to restore Boruto’s chakra, then it would reawaken Boruto within his body and thus force Momoshiki back down into the Karma.

This turns out to be a surprising weakness as Momoshiki does everything he can to avoid absorbing the jutsu sent his way as absorbing through his Karma like he would normally do would end up reawakening Boruto. Kawaki takes advantage of this fact by forcing Momoshiki to absorb a flame jutsu lest it actually kill Kawaki (who Momoshiki still needs to feed to the Divine Tree), and thus Boruto actually wakes up. Then an even bigger weakness is revealed in that Boruto is able to rip off the horn from his head to knock he and both Momoshiki out completely.

This weakness is enough to save them from Momoshiki for now, but it might not be enough to help them the next time the Otsutsuki takes over. At least there's a way to fight back, but what do you think of this weakness in Momoshiki's Karma takeover?