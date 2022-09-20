Naruto Gets a Huge Wave of New Funko Pops

The last few weeks have been great for Naruto: Shippudden Funko fans. Killer Bee and Young Kakashi with Chidori Funko Pop exclusives launched in late August and now a full wave has dropped that features a generous collection of commons and exclusives. Everything you need to know about locking in your pre-orders can be found right here.

A breakdown of the new Naruto Funko Pops are listed below complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. Note that shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the Boruto Hokage Rock Funko Pop collection that is currently three figures into a seven figure GameStop exclusive set. When complete, the figures will come together to form the iconic Hokage Rock. At the time of writing, Hashirama Senju (the First Hokage), Tobirama Senju (the Second Hokage), and Hiruzen Sarutobi (the Third Hokage) were available to pre-order here. The remaining Bortuo Funko Pops in the series will be added to that link in the coming months.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: