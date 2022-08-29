Naruto Funko Pop Exclusive Double Feature: Killer Bee and Young Kakashi with Chidori

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is a very exciting day for Naruto: Shippuden fans because Funko has dropped two exclusive Pop figures for your collection, and both offer the opportunity to score an ultra rare Chase. First up is the Entertainment Earth exclusive Killer Bee Funko Pop, which features the wielder of the Gyuki the Eight-Tailed Beast in a battle stance. The second Naruto Pop figure up for grabs is the AAA Anime exclusive Kakashi as a ninja in training, complete with a his blue Chidori attack that glows in the dark along with the base.

Both of these Naruto: ShippudenFunko Pop exclusives are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). As noted, both figures have Chase variants, which will be shipped to lucky fans at random. The Chase figure for Killer B includes the notebook that he uses to jot down his best rap rhymes. The Chase for Kakashi adds his Sharingan eye and a slightly different pose in addition to the blue glow Chidori. Sell outs are inevitable with these Naruto Pops, especially the AAA Anime exclusive, so we suggest jumping on them before Zion Williams buys them all.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

