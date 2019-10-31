This Dog’s Naruto Costume Defines Halloween Goals

At last, Halloween is here. Whether or not you trick-or-treat tonight, the holiday will bring out lots of costumes. From kids to adults, there is nothing keeping Halloween lovers from getting festive, and that includes their pets too. In fact, one dog has already endeared so many with his Naruto costume.

Yeah, that’s right! Believe it!

As you can see below, one of Reddit’s best boys appeared thanks to a photo from owner thepudgep. The Naruto fan put up a picture of their pit bull taken on last Halloween, and it has already given dog owners around the world a bit of seasonal jealously.

The picture sees the adorable dog dressed up as Naruto. The dog is so patient while wearing a headband hailing from the Hidden Leaf Village. Clearly, the pup knows how to emote for the camera as fans want nothing more than hug this dog as much as they do Naruto.

For the rest of his outfit, the pit bull is living his best life in an orange t-shirt. The clothing matches with a black harness of sorts which could pass as some ninja gear. Finally, the look is topped off with some leg wraps which would impress Sasuke Uchiha even if he won’t admit it.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.