These Naruto Fans Redefine Couple Goals with Two Impressive Looks

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series has some of the strongest pairings in all action anime and manga, but they’re probably not the “pairings” as you’d expect. Kishimoto explored various kinds of rivalries throughout the series’ run, and it held together a strong thematic core that emphasized that humans are doomed to repeat the past if they don’t learn from it. That’s why it was such a great moment to see the past Hokage return toward the end of the series.

It may have been awhile since fans have seen the First Hokage, Hashirama Senju and Second Hokage, Tobirama Senju, but one awesome couple managed to revive them once more through some impressively crafted cosplay. Check it out below!

Cosplay Artists @wegenaer (who you can find on Instagram here) and @d00mdesign (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above incredible takes on the first two Hokage of Konoha and fans have been blown away by the way they manage to bring the two to life. There’s a great amount of detail in their armor work, and it definitely seems like it took a long time to craft. Even more so when you factor in such props as Hashirama’s giant scroll.

This isn’t the only impressive Naruto cosplay the two have done as past works include Kakashi, Neji Hyuga, and even more outside of that franchise too! Hashirama and Tobirama were an incredibly strong presence in the series’ final arc, and were such a big hit with fans that the final trick of bringing everyone back to life for the huge war didn’t seem like such a weird idea. In fact, it’s part of why Naruto‘s final arc is so successful.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.