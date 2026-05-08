2026’s Biggest Anime Video Game Adaptation is Coming to Theaters

Video games and anime have had a long, mutually beneficial relationship for decades. While video games such as Persona, Pokemon, Cyberpunk 2077, and more have created anime adaptations in the past, countless beloved anime franchises such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, and more continue to release new digital entries on PCs and consoles. This year, one of the bloodiest and most beloved entries from From Software is planning to release an anime of its own, and like many other anime franchises, it won’t be exclusive to television. Prepare to witness one of the most brutal anime on the big screen in 2026.

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Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was the game that made a big departure for From Software in that it created a video game for the publisher that had a far more understandable story than the likes of Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Bloodborne. Sekiro: No Defeat appears to be a direct adaptation of the video game’s story, bringing the sword slinger to the anime world. The anime adaptation is set to arrive on Crunchyroll on September 4th this fall, with a theatrical run in Japan also set to arrive for a three-week run. Unfortunately, a North American run has yet to be confirmed, though fingers crossed the From Software anime will hit the silver screen in the West as well. You can check out a new poster for the anime below.

From Software is Taking Over

QZilla

Sekiro: No Defeat is far from the only From Software adaptation that is coming down the pike. While not considered an anime, Bloodborne is set to receive an R rating, with content creator Jack Septiceye serving as a producer on the film to keep it faithful to the world of Yharnam. Not to be outdone, A24 is working on a live-action feature-length film of Elden Ring, which is currently in production with various set photos leaking online. While neither of these two projects has a release date yet, this proves that From is aiming to take over the entertainment world beyond video games.

The upcoming anime adaptation isn’t free from controversy, however, as many fans had accused production house QZilla of using artificial intelligence for the project. In an official statement last year, the anime studio responded to any A.I. use in Sekiro: No Defeat, “We would like to provide information regarding the production method of this project. In order to fully convey the unique charm of the original game, this work is being produced entirely as a hand-drawn 2D animation. No generative AI is being used in any part of the process. Our entire staff is united in putting their hearts into every single cut of the animation. We sincerely ask for your continued support.” Artificial intelligence has been a touchy subject for anime fans in recent years, and that fact doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

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