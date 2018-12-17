‘Naruto’ Releases Sexy Holiday Artwork of Hinata, Tsunade

With the holidays upon us, many anime and manga series are getting into the spirit with special new looks for many characters. This of course includes the incredibly popular Naruto series, which has show off new Christmas duds for fan-favorite heroines.

Officially released in two different Naruto games, fans can now enjoy Hinata and Tsunade in sultry new holiday looks.

Above you can see the special holiday illustration of Tsunade, Shizune and Tonton, and although Shizune and Tonton’s outfits are more subdued, they are cute and eye-catching. But admittedly not as eye-catching as Tsunade’s outfit, which highlights many of the character’s design elements highly favored by fans. This art comes from the Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage mobile action RPG, where fans can take teams of their favorites into fights against others.

The second holiday artwork highlights Hinata, who’s usually more reserved in her outfits in the series. Fans appreciate seeing Hinata in this new way, though it’s from a much older mobile game titled Naruto: Shinobi Collection in which fans collected their favorite characters on trading cards and took them into battle. You can see it below.

One of the many reasons fans loved Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was for the fact that it confirmed many of the series’ relationships such as Naruto and Hinata. Those involved with the series seem to enjoy this aspect as well as the series often makes references to Hinata’s older character design in side projects. One special holiday omake from last year revealed an equally sexy holiday design of Hinata (which Boruto was incredibly embarrassed by), one of the early episodes made a hilarious reference to Naruto and Hinata’s dating life, and one animator even imagined a more risque version of their coupling.

Though these moments are rare, there is a bit of fan service hidden throughout the Naruto series for those fans who search for it. Just don’t blindly search. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.