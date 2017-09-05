Naruto: Here’s The Heartbreaking Story Behind Itachi's True Love

Amongst Naruto fans, Itachi Uchiha can be a sensitive subject to bring up. For years, fans of the franchise were led to despise the elder clansman after he killed his family and left his brother Sasuke obsessed with getting revenge for the massacre. Itachi became a man whom fans were eager to rain hate upon, but that began to change towards the end of Naruto Shippuden. Creator Masashi Kishimoto revealed that Itachi didn't murder his loved ones out of anger; He did it to save his home and younger brother. The reveal humanized Itachi in a way he hadn't before, and fans learned to pity the man as more of his heart-wrenching past was revealed.

However, there are few things in Itachi's life more upsetting than the death of Izumi Uchiha. The young girl would have become the ninja's wife had he not been forced to kill her, and the encounter is one which scarred them both.

In the canon spinoff novel Itachi Shinden: Book of Bright Light, fans learned about Izumi and her connection with Itachi. The girl's mother was born from the clan while her father was not, forcing her to become an outcast. However, when Izumi met Itachi after he saved her during the Nine-Tails' attack, she fell for him. the pair become unlikely friends during their Academy days, but Itachi criticized her sentimental nature when she admitted her dream was to become a ninja who protected others from prejudices.

It's not made clear whether Itachi overtly returned Izumi's affection for him, but the ninja made his intentions towards her clear when he massacred the Uchiha clan. The boy chose to begin the bloodletting with Izumi and her mother first as he thought it would make him forget his doubts.

After luring Izumi away from home, Itachi kills the girl shortly after he entraps her in his Tsukyuomi genjutsu. She is the only one from the clan put under the illusion aside from Sasuke, and Itachi did so to show Izumi what their lives could have been like.

In the illusion, Izumi lives to become a chunin ninja before she retires and marries Itachi. The two have children, and Izumi lives to be eighty years old before she dies of old age alongside Itachi. The girl was able to live all of those years through the illusion while only a few seconds passed in the real world. When Izumi came back to reality, Itachi held her in his arms as she died and thanked her for loving him so much.

Now, that is what any anime fan would call tragic. Yikes!