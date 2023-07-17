Naruto Reveals the Rasengan’s Original Name

Naruto has been around for decades now, but its legacy is still growing. Thanks to its ongoing story, Naruto reigns as a popular anime pick with fans both new and old. With its anime now 25 years old, Naruto just gifted fans a special peek into the past by way of a manga one-shot. It is there we learned tons more about Naruto’s dad and that includes the original name for the Rasengan.

I mean, come on. Did you guys think Minato came up with that name on his own? The Hidden Leaf hero thought up his own name for his signature move before Kushina, bless her heart, gave us the name we all know.

The whole thing played out in the most recent Naruto release as a one-shot all about Minato was released. It was there fans checked on the ninja well before he was revered as the Fourth Homage. After running into a pair of bijuu vessels, Minato returned home determined to protect Kushina from the threat of war. As such, he came up with his signature wind move, and he first shared its name with Jiraiya.

And what was that name? It was none other than Ice Pop-Inspired Nimbus Jiraiya Twin Whorl Sphere. Talk about a mouthful, you know?

Obviously, this is not the name did not stick as Minato ultimately let Kushina name the move. She gifted the technique its name of Rasengan, and now that name is known the world over by fans. After all, the move became Naruto’s signature attack, and he went on to create tons of Rasengan variants. Minato’s son truly mastered what it meant to wield the Rasengan, but without the Ice Pop-Inspired Nimbus Jiraiya Twin Whorl Sphere first, the anime would have nothing at all.

What do you think about this latest Naruto manga? Do you want the series to put out more of these…? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!