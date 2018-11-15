‘Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Reveals His Favorite Anime

There may have been a time when fans didn’t talk about their anime fandoms, but they are long gone. With series like Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia rising up, anime is becoming a hot commodity in Hollywood, and one A-lister is owning up to his favorite show.

After all, Michael B. Jordan is a dedicated fan, and he’s got a thing for the Hidden Leaf village.

Recently, the Creed and Black Panther actor did an interview where he answered fan questions on Twitter. Jordan was asked by user @krutika about his top anime, and the actor didn’t even need to think over the answer.

Michael, how you get all the way to Shippuden pronouncing ya man’s name like that? That’s a yikes from me dawg 💀 pic.twitter.com/G8xxdeT0sM — Heavenly (@HeavenlyControl) November 13, 2018

“That’s a good question. My favorite anime is Naruto Shippuden. Been a fan of it for years, since I was maybe 12-13 years old,” Jordan explained.

“I’ve literally seen Sasuke and Naruto grow up. At the end of it, it was pretty sad. I dropped a couple tears.”

For fans of Jordan, this is one revelation they shouldn’t be surprised about. The star has been open about his love of anime for years, and Black Panther‘s success helped his otaku interest resurface. In previous tweets, Jordan has blasted his love for shows like Bleach and Dragon Ball to fans. So, it is little surprise to see Jordan is a fan of the Leaf Village’s most infamous knuckleheaded ninja.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.