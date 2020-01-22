Naruto Fans Think They Saw Kakashi in My Hero Academia

There have been numerous crossovers between anime franchises in the past. Some, such as the characters of Dragon Ball Z clashing against the pirates of One Piece, are a little more understandable when you look at the companies behind each franchise. Others, such as the recent meet up between Mobile Suit Gundam and Hello Kitty, are a bit harder to explain though still give fans a hilarious, worthwhile interaction. Now, fans of Naruto think they have spotted a certain sensi of Konoha entering the world of UA Academy!

Both Naruto and My Hero Academia involve students attempting to become professional problem solvers, with the former diving into the world of ninjutsu and the latter exploring the universe of super heroes. Eagle eyed fans managed to spot a female super hero in a recent episode of My Hero Academia, who looks shockingly like Kakashi, the former mentor to Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke during their days in Team 7.

Reddit User InkusYT shared the image from a recent episode of My Hero Academia, hinting that the animator of the series appear to be big fans of the Hidden Leaf Village as this unnamed hero bares more than a striking resemblance to the Sharingan wielding “Copy Ninja”:

Kakashi has long been a staple of the Naruto franchise, having appeared in the first episodes as the ninja training the trio of protagonists within Team 7. So entrusted by the community was the Copy Ninja that he was made Hokage right before Naruto became the seventh, leading the Hidden Leaf Village to a new era of peace. If he were to become a part of the My Hero Academia universe, Midoriya and company would certainly be taught some new and interesting lessons.

While the female hero that is a Kakashi look alike was never named, it’s clear that this easter egg from the animators proves that they have a deep felt love for the ninja of the most popular shinobi anime franchise to date. The hero has appeared sparingly before but fans are still wondering just who this mysterious Kakashi look alike may be.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.