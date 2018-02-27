‘Naruto’ Reveals Official Designs For Teenage Boruto

Naruto fans were interested in the idea of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations because although the original has a decisive ending, the world Masashi Kishimoto created was rich enough to keep the story going even with a new character.

But in order to grab everyone’s attention, the series showed off a bit of its future plans during the first few seconds of the series: an older, battled Boruto fighting in a nearly destroyed Hidden Leaf Village. Now, we have the full scope of his design.

While Boruto fans have been enjoying the manga and anime series (both of which are going at a different pace, with wildly different stories and presentations), they were more intrigued by what held the two together, the sight of the older Boruto above. Fans are excited to see Boruto’s full layout as well.

The first notable design difference between he and his father is the distinct facial scar. The cut across his Hidden Leaf head band comes later in the series (in fact, it’s after the events of the film, which the anime plans to adapt soon), but the scar on his eye is definitely mysterious. Another mysterious factor are the chakra markings on his skin, which glowed with a blue light when in use in both the manga and anime series.

Fans have been quick to note how similar Boruto looks to his father Naruto in these design sketches, and were hoping that he would have more of a familial tie with his mother (other than his eye, which has yet to be fully explained in the manga as well).

But eagle eyed fans also noticed, and theorize, that his sword once belonged to Sasuke now that they have a clear look at it. In the anime’s next arc, Boruto reaches out to Sasuke for training (since he’s someone who the Hokage can rely on) and fans think his sword is the ultimate passing on of his teachings. Whether or not this comes to pass will surely be interesting to watch when Boruto decides to unravel all of this.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.