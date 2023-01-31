Naruto Cliffhanger Leaves Sakura's Life in the Balance

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been working its way through the special Sasuke spin-off arc for its last few episodes, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode has left Sakura Haruno's life in the balance as the prison around them falls into chaos. While the anime gets ready to return to the Boruto manga's material with the Code arc next month, the series has instead been using the start of the year to explore the special spin-off story, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust. Featuring an undercover mission with Sasuke and Sakura, this story has now reached its climax.

The newest episode of the series took a very important step forward towards the final fight against Zansul, and Sasuke and Sakura managed to share a very warm moment before it all went down. But as Sakura was getting ready for the next major step of her plan to stop the dangerous prison scientist, she was ultimately betrayed and attacked by a surprise traitor. Now she's been left for dead as the newest episode reaches its final moments.

JIJI’s betrayal. JIJI is going to resurrect Margo using reanimation jutsu🤦‍♂️. This man ain’t surviving the next episode. #boruto pic.twitter.com/TZ45ljCmPG — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 29, 2023

How is Sakura's Life in Danger?

Episode 285 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Sasuke and Sakura discover that Zansul is already making his next major move. A swarm of pterodactyls began to emerge from the prison, and now it's time to act as the scientist won't be holding back for much longer. But as the episode came to an end, it was soon revealed that Jiji was actually going to cooperate with Zansul as well. Meeting Sakura as the final moments took place, he ends up quite literally stabbing her in the back.

Wanting to work with Zansul in order to bring his former lover, Margo, to life through the scientist's forbidden use of the Reincarnation Jutsu (which is how he's been bringing all of the dinosaurs back to life), he ends up attacking Sakura and leaving her to die. As the episode comes to an end, the prison is now falling apart and she's injured while being trapped under the rubble. Now it's just a matter of whether or not she can get out of this situation.

