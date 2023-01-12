Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch

It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.

Yes, you did read that right. Dinosaurs are canon in Naruto, and they are actually pretty nasty beasts.

Sasuke fighting a fucking DINOSAUR was not the 2023 I expected to have😭 pic.twitter.com/MYm8FZR8NI — ᴅɪᴠᴍᴏɴᴅꜱ 💎 (@BlvkDivmonds) January 9, 2023

The whole thing went live when Boruto returned in the new year with its first episode. It was there Sasuke's Story began, and the long-awaited adaptation did not waste any time. Fans united with Sasuke in jail as the hero went undercover to find a cure for Naruto's mysterious illness. But as he searched for clues, Sasuke found himself face to face with a velociraptor.

As you can see above, the two fought at the end of Boruto's latest episode, and the whole premise is wild. The velociraptor takes Sasuke by surprise which is honestly fair. The two go on to battle with their agility on the line, but Sasuke nabs victory after he takes a kunai to the dinosaur. The beast flees after the attack, but when we see him next, it appears as if the velociraptor didn't take any damage whatsoever.

Clearly, there is more to the jail than Sasuke anticipated, but he will have to deal with the dinosaur to save Naruto. Now, the question remains what other beasts may appear in this arc? Sasuke has more to explore, so it's entirely possible the Uchiha could find a T-Rex or worse.

Did you have this battle in your anime bingo card? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.