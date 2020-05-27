Stunning Naruto Concept Art Gives Sasuke a Realistic Makeover

✖

Sasuke Uchiha was a conflicted, complicated character since the beginning of the popular anime ninja franchise of Naruto, struggling with his internal conflict as he sought revenge against his brother and one fan has depicted the lone member of the Uchiha Clan in a realistic take that is beyond stunning. In Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke found himself living beneath the wing of the sinister Orochimaru, though eventually set out on his own in a bid to discover the truth of his clan's murder and gain even more power that would make him stronger than Naruto!

While Sasuke was something of an anti-hero throughout the first and second anime series of the franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen the last member of the Uchiha settle down and start a family with his team mate Sakura. Acting as both a teacher to Naruto's son and a shadow ninja that does a fair amount of the Hidden Leaf Village's "wet work", the wielder of Sharingan and Rasengan has certainly done more than his fair share in attempting to make up for his past sins.

Instagram Artist InHyuk Lee shared this impressive recreation of Sasuke's outfit from the sequel series of Naruto Shippuden, giving a realistic makeover to his outfit that adds a little much needed armor to his wardrobe that would surely have benefited him throughout the many battles he went through during the franchise:

In the current chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke and the rest of Konoha are still struggling against the evil organization known as Kara, as both the Uchiha and Hokage grill the head of research and development Amado in order for him to gain sanctuary. With both Sasuke and Naruto unable to defeat Jigen in a tag team battle, they're going to need all the help that they can get when it comes to defeating the enclave that was created to help further the goals of the Otsutsuki!

What do you think of this stunning modern take on Sasuke's look from Naruto Shippuden? What was your favorite look for the biggest Uchiha of the series?

