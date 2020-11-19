Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Pulls Temari Into the Limelight

✖

Naruto has been around for decades at this point, and it has accumulated some seriously impressive cosplays during that time. With the franchise still thriving, the community continues to put out more and more Naruto looks by the week. Of course, that means we are always on the lookout for some of the most impressive cosplays out there, and one fan has caught eyes with their take on Temari.

Over on Instagram, the user bizarre_deer made fans buzz when they posted a picture of their Temari cosplay. The user decided to tackle the Hidden Sand ninja in their unique style, and netizens admit their take on the post-timeskip heroine is solid through and through.

You can check out the cosplay for yourself above in all its golden glory. The fan is seen wearing a blonde wig that has been section into two ties with bangs. The hair falls just past her shoulders, and if you look underneath her bangs, you will find the Hidden Sand's headband. A neutral face of makeup completes Temari's hardened expression, and we are sure Shikamaru has come to fear this look.

As for the rest of the costume, Temari is brought to life with a simple black button-down dress with red fabric cinched at the waist. A pair of wrist guards are shown covering the fan's wrist, and her red nails contrast perfectly with Temari's open fan. After all, it is hard to imagine the Sand ninja going around without her weapon, and cosplay piece looks spot-on with the one in the anime.

Clearly, bizarre_dear nailed their take on Temari, and their previous Naruto cosplays don't miss either. The craft of cosplaying is only bettered by fans such as this, so we are looking forward to their next Hidden Village look.

What do you make of this impressive cosplay? Does it do Temari justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.