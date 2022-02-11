Naruto Shippuden Is Getting Its Own Playmobil Collection

The days of Naruto Shippuden are long over, with the story of Naruto’s teenage years coming to a close following his world-shattering battle against the Akatsuki and those rogue ninjas that were pushing the story of Konoha forward. Now, Shippuden is making a comeback thanks to Playmobil which has released major news that new Shonen figures are in the works that will see dozens of characters created by Masashi Kishimoto getting a brand-new makeover for arrival later this fall.

Naruto Shippuden was the final time where the future Seventh Hokage featured as the main protagonist, handing off the reins of the series to his son Boruto as he struggles with the machinations of the Kara Organization. Throughout Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Seventh Hokage has been attempting to protect his village from all manners of threats, but it was during Naruto’s battle with Jigen that he suffered what might be the biggest loss of his life. With Naruto being forced to employ the transformation known as Baryon Mode, the Seventh has lost the Nine-Tailed Fox, with Kurama seemingly dying and leaving this world, taking one of the biggest guns from Konoha’s arsenal.

The upcoming Playmobil collection will release figures twice this fall, with the first taking place on September 30th and including Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi Obito, Kakuz, Yamato, Hidan, Iruka, Shizune, Kisame, and Rock Lee. Following this initial release, Playmobil plans to release additional figures on November 18th, including the likes of Itachi, Gaara, Madara, Shikamaru, Pain, Minato, Hinata, Might Guy, Suigetsu, Tsunade, Killer Bee, and Asuma. While the collaboration has yet to reveal any images of the upcoming figures, it’s clear that Playmobil is going all-in when it comes to the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

The manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is continuing to focus on Konoha’s struggle with Kara, but the anime series is venturing into new territory by giving Team 7 a unique mission that has them infiltrating an island following a disastrous attack that took place during a ceremony for the Land of Water. Needless to say, the ninjas of Naruto have their hands full across both mediums of storytelling.

Via ANB Media