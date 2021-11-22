Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Reunites Team 7

Naruto Shippuden wrapped its anime some years ago, but thanks to streaming services, the series finds new fans each day. Of course, that means netizens never grow tired of Team 7 despite all of its complexities. Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura still lead the franchise even after all this time. And now, one group of fans is honoring the team with a special cosplay.

The piece went live over on Instagram thanks to a group of cosplayers. The friends did a photoshoot to celebrate Naruto Shippuden with a look, and inka_cosplay_ shared a look at the tag-team piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Naruto was my first anime and I am so glad that after so many years I can come back to it and cosplay Team 7 with my friends,” they wrote.

As you can see, the fan has brought Sakura Haruno to life while Sasuke is overseen by kiyoshi_cosplay. Sasuke rounds up the team with morti_cosplay, so the only person missing here is Kakashi. Hopefully, the wayward ninja catches up with the group soon enough, but we all know Kakashi got lost on his way to the photoshoot…!

The Naruto Shippuden photoshoot brings Team 7 to life in their post-timeskip outfits. Naruto is rocking a black-orange suit while Sakura carried on with a high-neck top and skirt. Of course, Sasuke is in his Orochimaru uniform complete with an open top and purple belt. Despite all the odds, Sasuke does make this Sound Village ensemble work, but Naruto fans are happy the ninja ditched it after killing Orochimaru.

If you want to check out other cosplays by this group, you can find them on Instagram. Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura can be found here.

What do you think of this stellar Team 7 cosplay? Have you ever stepped out in a Naruto Shippuden cosplay before…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.