Naruto Fans Are Pitching the Best Sasuke Spin-Off Ideas

Sasuke Uchiha may not have wanted to become an anime legend, but that is exactly why Naruto did to the guy. While the anime may be focused on its titular hero most often, Naruto has spent a lot of its time with Sasuke as well. For most fans, they see the heir as a second lead who needs way more airtime, and fans are now hyping up the hero with pitches for a spinoff.

The petition grew online after a fan on Twitter made a plea that went viral. The user daffar89 said Sasuke deserves his own spinoff much like Sinbad from Magi. The petition went viral before long, and fans are still sharing their idea for a Sasuke-centric story.

Of course, there have been Sasuke asides in the past. The anime has put out some filler arcs all about Sasuke, and it even adapted pieces of light novels focused on Sasuke. For instance, there was a whole arc dedicated to Sasuke following the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto: Shippuden, but fans want more than just a string of episodes. They want a full-blown series, and fans have an idea of what they’d like to see.

Of course, one of the most popular requests has to do with Sasuke’s travels. After the ninja war ended, Sasuke spent a lot of time traveling to atone for his sins. These mysterious missions have always interested fans, and Sasuke’s gray morals likely made his jobs more violent than usual. If Naruto wanted to bring out a more aged anime, this would be the perfect timeline to explore, but there is still more.

While some still want a spin-off dedicated to Sasuke’s time training with Orochimaru, others are more homely with their requests. One of the biggest pleas out there has to do with Sasuke and his family. He and Sakura got together at some point to have a child, and fans of the couple are desperate to get the whole story. So if Naruto wants to get in on the rom-com game, well – here you go!

At this point, there is no word on when or if Naruto will ever give Sasuke a spinoff series, so his light novels may have to suffice. But if fans have it their way, Sasuke will become the star of his own series while Naruto backs him up from the sidelines.

