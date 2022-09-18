Naruto Creator Shares New Uzumaki Family Sketch

Naruto is one of the biggest anime series to come from Japan, and millions of fans have come to love its leads. Kakashi and Sasuke have their own supporters while Sakura commands her own fandom, but none of them can compete with Naruto Uzumaki. The franchise's lead is as big as it gets, and now, the creator of Naruto has shared new art of the boy with his family.

As you can see below, the artwork was released just recently to celebrate a new project in Japan. Overseas, Naruto has welcomed another stage play to its belt as the Hidden Leaf has taken to live action. So to honor the project, Masashi Kishimoto inked a sketch of Naruto with Kushina and Minato.

New Illustration by Masashi Kishimoto to commemorate the Naruto Stage Play theatrical performances being held in Japan.



Kishimoto message: "Thank you all for coming to see the stage play! The episodes in this year's show have been very special for me. I hope you enjoy them!" pic.twitter.com/iwCYPpSzQo — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 17, 2022

"Thank you all for coming to see the stage play," Kishimoto wrote to fans. "The episodes [adapted] in this year's show are very special to me. I hope you enjoy them!"

This new project is far from Naruto's first stage play, and there are more to come given how successful they've been. Naruto may not have have other live-action projects to its name, but these stage plays prove the Hidden Leaf's heroes can be made up in real life. Of course, the same cannot be said for its jutsu or monsters, but Naruto's stage plays do their best to bring the magic to life. And honestly? They succeed in doing so more often than not.

Clearly, Kishimoto is a fan of Naruto's stage plays, so we are sure he'll see it once or twice. When the artist is not at the theater, they are more than likely working on Boruto: Naruto Next Generation. The manga is on a brief hiatus right now, but Kishimoto has overseen the sequel with Mikio Ikemoto for a few years.

What do you think about this latest piece of Naruto art? Do you like where the franchise is heading these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.