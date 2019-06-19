Naruto Live-Action Poster Brings Its Favorite, Famous Villains To Life

Naruto is no stranger to the world of live-action, and it has yet to fail fans yet. While Hollywood has yet to get its hands on the franchise, Japan has put out several stage plays based on the anime, and it looks like a new poster for the next show has hit.

And as it turns out, all of Naruto‘s top villains will come to play in this — uh — play.

As you can see below, a new poster has been released for Live Spectacle Naruto: Song of the Akatsuki. The play is a revival and will head to Osaka at the start of October before moving to Tokyo closer to the winter. Now, a new poster has been released for the show, and it proves the baddies of Naruto can be done IRL.

Sasuke is front and center as expected, but his costume looks just about perfect. The grungy outfit nails how the anime brought the getup to life, but it makes it more believable with some intricate seams and a bit of dirt.

If you look to the back, you can see more ninjas lined up behind the Uchiha. To the left, fans will find Orochimaru dressed in his usual tunic, and the hero looks even creepier in live-action. They are joined by Kabuto to their side, and the medical ninja has on his iconic glasses as expected.

Finally, the rest of Team Hawk rounds out the new poster. Jugo, Karin, and Suigetso can all be seen in their usual outfits. Jugo might not be as beefy here as he is in the anime, but his angular jaw looks like it was cut from the anime. It is this attention to detail on all the characters that makes this live-action poster so stunning, and fans can only hope film adaptations will take such care down the line.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

