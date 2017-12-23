‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Saucy NaLu Sketch

One of the more pervasive ships in the Fairy Tail fandom was NaLu, or Natsu and Lucy. After seeing how close they were in the series, fans wanted to see even more of this potential relationship.

It may never have been confirmed in the series canon, but its creator sure loves to draw Lucy and Natsu together in some pretty precarious positions.

Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima posted a steamy Natsu and Lucy sketch to Twitter, and it has set the fandom on fire.

The sketch depicts Natsu in a fancy suit standing pretty close to a bikini clad Lucy holding up a giant bow. This is not the first time Mashima has uploaded steamy sketches of his characters to Twitter either. He last posted some curvaceous sketches of Erza and Lucy with tight fitting clothing that highlighted the kind of features fans of the series appreciate.

Last Halloween he depicted both Erza and Lucy in risque outfits. Lucy donned a tight-fitting cat costume while Erza wore a golden Playboy bunny suit. This pair of sketches also led to a fan debate as Erza and Lucy got the brunt of the focus back then, so Mashima responded to this with an equally steamy recent holiday sketch of Juvia.

Fairy Tail‘s final chapter released in the 34th issue of Kondansha’s Weekly Shonen Jumpmagazine, and the 63rd and final volume of the manga released November 11 in Japan. The series ran for 11 years and has sold over 60 million copies worldwide.

After Fairy Tail published its final chapter in Japan, creator Hiro Mashima has been giving details of the series he never quite fleshed out, including how magic in the series actually works clarifying that magic power can be attained through hard work and not only magnified through training, but enhanced with the help of loved ones around you.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.