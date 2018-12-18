NBA Star Luka Doncic Hits Court With Gohan Sneakers

Dragon Ball has amassed a massive following over its tenure, and its fans come from all walks of life. From celebrities to athletes, there are plenty of famous fans carrying the banner for Son Goku, and fans learned one NBA has got it bad for Gohan.

Recently, social media began buzzing when photos of Luka Doncic went viral, and they are all about his sneakers. The professional basketball player hit the court in some sweet new kicks, and they have a rather familiar Super Saiyan painted on the side.

So, it is up for fans to decide whether they prefer these Gohan kicks to the ones brands like Adidas whipped up.

As you can see above, Doncic hit the basketball court a couple days ago rocking some custom Nike shoes. The PG 2.5 sneakers were customized to feature Gohan, and fans will recognize the hero from his Dragon Ball Z prime. It is hard to mistake Teenage Gohan here, and Doncic was able to draw Saiyan pride from his sweet kicks.

For those of you unfamiliar with Doncic, the athlete is a talented one, and Gohan would have some trouble fighting him on the court. Doncic hails from Slovenia, and his towering 6’7 frame helped push him into the NBA starting this year. After a stellar European career, the athlete put his name in for the NBA draft in 2018, and the Dallas Mavericks scooped up the player. Doncic also plays for the Slovenian national basketball team, and fans are wondering how long it will take before the player is recruited by Goku to represent Universe 7 in some multiverse sports tournament.

Of course, fans will know these shoes aren’t the first Gohan has gotten. In fact, the Saiyan got some official kicks from Adidas earlier this year when the sneaker brand began releasing its much-hyped Dragon Ball line. Gohan’s shoes were quick to sell out, but there are more kicks coming soon for characters like Shenron.

