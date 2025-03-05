Ne Zha 2 Becomes One of Only Seven Movies to Hit Massive Box Office Milestone

Ne Zha 2 has already become the highest grossing animated film of all time, and the latest weekend has brought the film to one of the rarest positions in the worldwide box office ever. Ne Zha 2 has been literally taking over the world as ever since the animated film released in China earlier this year, it has been doing so well at the box office that it’s been breaking one record after another. It was already on the path to becoming one of the highest grossing animated films ever released, and now it’s becoming one of the highest grossing feature films too.

Ne Zha 2 beat Inside Out 2 not long ago to become the highest grossing animated film of all time (yet another upset for Inside Out 2 in the last few months), and now the estimates from the past weekend from China and other international markets (including North America) are having the film nearly crossing over two billion dollars USD. If the film indeed has reached this mark, it’s now joined the very rare company as the seventh film to cross over two billion dollars USD in the worldwide box office (and in a relatively short time).

Enlight Pictures

Ne Zha 2 Makes $2 Billion USD at the Box Office

According to a new report from Deadline, estimates from the region have placed Ne Zha 2’s box office at RMB 14.287B this past Sunday. When converting to USD, it means that the film has grossed between $1.962 billion USD to 1.984 billion USD in just China alone. When added to the totals from North America, Australia and New Zealand, the global box office for the film places it in between $1.986 billion or $2.008 billion USD. Even if estimates are roughly off the mark slightly, Ne Zha 2 will likely officially cross the two billion global box office mark if it hasn’t done so already.

This puts it in very rare company as the seventh blockbuster to cross the two billion USD mark at the global box office. Joining the likes of Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War, now Ne Zha 2 is one of these massive blockbusters. But its success being so focused in China makes this milestone even more impressive for the animated sequel. It’s going to be hard to topple its success.

Beijing Enlight Pictures

What Is Ne Zha 2 Anyway?

Written and directed by Yu Yang for Beijin Enlight Pictures, Ne Zha 2 is a direct sequel to sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, and continues to adapt The Investiture of the Gods, a series of classic stories written during China’s Ming dynasty. It’s part of a wider series from Enlight Pictures, so its success in the region has been steadily growing over the course of its history. It’s yet to make a major mark outside of the region, however, as its domestic launch in North America only accounted for less than $20 million USD of this final total.

Still, it’s an important film because of this milestone and more animation fans will likely start to seek it out now that it’s reached such a massive level. As for what it’s about, the film’s story teases it as such, “After the heavenly lightning, although Ne Zha and Ao Bing survived by becoming Spirits, they would soon dissipate completely. Taiyi plans to rebuild Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s mortal bodies with the Seven-colored Precious Lotus. However, during the process of reconstruction, numerous obstacles arise. What will become of the fate of Ne Zha and Ao Bing?”

