Surprising Animated Movie Quickly Becoming Highest-Grossing of All Time

One surprising animated movie has not only taken over China, but is quickly becoming one of the highest grossing movies of all time thanks to just its success in China alone. It’s been a great time to be a fan of animation as both TV shows and movies have provided some of the best animated experiences in years. As more fans flock to these shows and movies to show their support, the biggest releases are now standing far and above from anything else. One dark horse contender has only risen just this past week, but is quickly on the path to becoming one of the highest grossing movies of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ne Zha 2 first released in China earlier this Winter, and in that time since has already crossed over $1.64 billion USD in just China alone. As the animated feature film begins its international releases, it’s already surpassed Frozen 2 as the second-highest grossing animated film of all time. With this latest box office update from this past weekend bringing it to that 1.64 billion USD mark (as reported by Variety), it’s set to soon overtake Inside Out 2 and The Lion King to become one of the top ten highest grossing films ever.

Beijing Enlight Pictures

Ne Zha 2 Is Quickly Taking Over the World

Ne Zha 2 is written and directed by Yu Yang for Beijin Enlight Pictures. The film is a direct sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, and continues to adapt The Investiture of the Gods, a series of classic stories written during China’s Ming dynasty. The film has been a massive hit in China since it was first released, and even made box office records this past weekend (which was a holiday in the region). Not only is it the number one film currently available in China, but it is also one of the highest earning IMAX films in the region with over $106 million USD for just its IMAX screenings alone (surpassing Avengers: Endgame‘s #83.5 million USD).

Ne Zha 2 even earned $22 million USD for IMAX in the past weekend, and is now the third highest weekend total for an IMAX film following Avengers: Infinity War and Avatar: The War of Water, which played in way more markets and theaters than the currently only available in China Ne Zha 2. From those fans who have been able to see the new film in action, the animation quality has been praised so it makes sense that the film has been taking over the world in this way.

Beijing Enlight Pictures

What Is Ne Zha 2 Anyway?

As for what this new movie is about, Ne Zha 2 is teased as such, “After the heavenly lightning, although Ne Zha and Ao Bing survived by becoming Spirits, they would soon dissipate completely. Taiyi plans to rebuild Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s mortal bodies with the Seven-colored Precious Lotus. However, during the process of reconstruction, numerous obstacles arise. What will become of the fate of Ne Zha and Ao Bing?”

After dominating so much of the box office in China, Ne Zha 2 is now starting its international releases with English subtitled screenings available in limited theaters. It’s yet to be revealed if this film will truly make it to the top ten highest grossing films of all time lists, but as already one of the highest grossing animated movies, Ne Zha 2 has truly cemented itself within film history. Which will likely only make this franchise and the previous film all the more popular with animation fans as a result.

HT – Variety