Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reveals U.S. Release Date

The Infinity Castle trilogy isn’t just bringing Demon Slayer to theaters once again, but it is planning to bring the beloved shonen franchise to an end. With the original manga series ending in 2020, Ufotable is planning to follow suit as Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps are looking to take down the Demon Lord Muzan once and for all. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Japan would be bringing the film to theaters on July 18th, and while a North American release date has been confirmed, anime fans will be waiting a little longer to witness the start of the grand finale.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will arrive in North America on September 12th, meaning that anime fans will be waiting around two months to see the Demon Slayer Corps return to the West. At present, it has yet to be revealed if the U.S. release will consist of both the subbed and dubbed versions though considering Demon Slayer’s track record in this regard, it’s a safe bet that both iterations will be screened. You can check out the latest trailer below.

Alongside the North American release date, Crunchyroll has revealed other release dates for the film worldwide:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

September 12: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

If you need a refresher on the premise of this film, Crunchyroll has you covered as the streaming service has released an official description for the film, “Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.”

The description continues by focusing on the current plight of the Demon Slayer Corps, “

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

