How Did 2025’s Biggest Movie Become A $2 Billion Global Phenomenon?

As of this writing, 2025’s biggest movie at the worldwide box office is not a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, an adaptation of a Hasbro toy, or a legacy sequel to a 1980s blockbuster. It’s not even an American movie at all. That honor instead goes to Ne Zha 2 (哪吒之魔童闹海), a Mandarin-language feature from China hailing from writer/director Jiaozi. Ne Zha 2 has grossed $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office, far more than double the second-biggest 2025 movie globally, A Minecraft Movie, which has grossed $948.15 million so far. It’s also the first motion picture in history to make over $1 billion in a single territory thanks to its $2.12 billion haul in China alone.

This staggering haul speaks to not only how much the Chinese moviegoing scene has exploded since 2010, but also how much Ne Zha 2 has resonated with audiences across the globe. It may not be a household name to many American audiences, but Ne Zha 2 is a 2025 cinematic behemoth. So where did this box office sensation come from?

Ne Zha 2 Built On The Goodwill of Its Predecessor And Source Material

Walt Disney Animation Studios built its earliest box office hits out of recognizable fairy tale characters rooted in European yarns every child and adult knew (Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Pinocchio, etc.) Similarly, the two Ne Zha films are based in the 16th-century Chinese story Investiture of the Gods. For decades, this famous saga has inspired countless Chinese movies and TV shows, including the 2016 blockbuster League of Gods and 1970s animated feature Nezha Conquers the Dragon King. Advances in modern computer animation, though, allowed the two Ne Zha films (the first of which bowed in 2019) to really lean into every stylized nook and cranny of Investiture of the Gods.

No longer would flesh-and-blood people or visual effects constrictions limit what could hit the silver screen. Within these fully animated confines, Ne Zha and Ne Zha 2 could bring the imagination of readers to vibrant life. That already gave these productions plenty of novelty, and rooting the features in stories and characters that are ubiquitous in Chinese culture didn’t hurt either. Further helping matters was that the original Ne Zha was a highly lucrative and beloved motion picture. Even back in 2019, Ne Zha reached box office highs previously unheard of for an animated film in the territory.

Much like how the first Shrek inspired enough goodwill to propel Shrek 2 to becoming the third-biggest movie ever domestically in 2004, 2019’s Ne Zha had a strong enough fan base to make a sequel something audiences clamored for. Plus, Ne Zha 2 premiered over the Chinese New Year holiday. This launchpad ensured family audiences could show up in droves for the title, much like how Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar scored extra domestic dollars through families wanting to do something together during the American holiday season.

Ne Zha 2 Also Had Great Word-of-Mouth

Ne Zha 2‘s immense box office success, though, can also be chalked up to one of the most eternally powerful elements in the theatrical cinema landscape: excellent word-of-mouth. No crafty marketing campaign nor cynical studio tinkering can hope to wield anywhere the impact of general audiences telling other people that a movie is a must-see. Shortly after Ne Zha 2’s debut, reports emerged that Chinese moviegoers were watching it repeatedly because they loved it so much. Some Chinese blockbusters drop like a stone after massive Chinese New Year debuts.

Ne Zha 2’s incredible legs after its holiday season bow reflect how people couldn’t get enough of this title. Other sources like Amy Hawkins for The Guardian suggested that Ne Zha 2’s rebellious atmosphere (reflected in its rambunctious child protagonist) resonated with Chinese audiences frustrated with the country’s struggles. Plus, Ne Zha 2 delivered tons of gloriously colorful eye candy that looked dazzling on the big screen. All of this and more combined to give Ne Zha 2 an unprecedented box office run.

Ne Zha 2 even grossed $20.8 million in North America, making it one of the rare foreign-language films from any country in history to secure $20+ million in this territory. Thanks to that sum and solid hauls in other non-Chinese territories, Ne Zha 2 has just gotten past $2.2 billion worldwide and is expected to surpass Titanic’s $2.223 billion worldwide haul before its run is finished. That would make Ne Zha 2 the fourth-biggest movie in history globally. In the modern, more global film scene, box office sensations can come from anywhere. Even with that reality, nobody could’ve imagined before 2025 that Ne Zha 2 would blow away all other 2025 features at the worldwide box office.

Ne Zha 2 is now playing in select theaters.