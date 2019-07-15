Nendoroid is Finally Redoing Death Note’s Awkward Figures

One of the most favored line of collectible figures among anime fans is Good Smile’s Nendoroid collection because it takes many of anime’s biggest and brightest characters and gives them a pocket sized, chibi makeover. These Nendoroids have been releasing for a long time, and they didn’t always look like they do now. One of the biggest and earliest examples happens to be getting a re-do of sorts with a new take on Death Note‘s Light Yagami.

@singsoolings on Twitter recently went viral for sharing a comparison between the newest Light Yagami Nendoroid and the one released over ten or so years ago, and there’s a monumental difference between the two. Check it out!

oh my god they’re redoing the death note nendoroids after 10 years this is the glo up of the century pic.twitter.com/fWLxycTKq9 — iman (@singsoolings) July 10, 2019

The Death Note “Light Yagami 2.0” Nendoroid is currently scheduled for a release in early 2020, and it’s a complete re-do of the original one released back in 2008. There’s a clear difference in styles as the current Nendoroid figures are much more packed with detail than many of the early ones. Fans are hoping that with this new Light Yagami there will be re-dos of the other Nendoroids released for L and Ryuk.

While there is no confirmation that will be happening outside of a new release for L, fans are definitely excited for this Light “remake” of sorts as it includes a few accessories and facial expressions that were not a part of the original. But the most exciting prospect of all is the fact that this new Nendoroid will not have the same admittedly awkward face of the first release.

Originally created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003, Death Note has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. Though the film wasn’t too well received by fans, it’s not the only live-action adaptation as there were several produced in Japan along with a musical. The series is described as such:

“Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”