This Evangelion Apartment Is Perfect For Fans

Neon Genesis Evangelion has always had a lot of ground swell. Despite originally airing in 1995, fans are still excited whenever any new noteworthy information drops. With the series’ upcoming release on Netflix dropping next month, June 2019, you could say that followers of the series hold a special place in their heart for Shinji and the gang at Nerve. None may hold the series closer than the fan who decides to rent this apartment, styled in the vein of Evangelion’s headquarters at Nerve.

The apartment itself is located in the city of Maebashi, Japan and will set back fans around $411 USD per month, though this includes maintenance fees for those fans looking to save a quick buck! Surprisingly enough however, this apartment is just one of many “Eva” themed apartments to be found in Japan, with potential renters looking specifically to live in the center of Nerve.

Nerve headquarters may be technologically advanced but the series shows it as a locale that sacrifices mental stability in order to save the world. Shinji Ikari’s father, Gendo, sees his son as nothing more than a means to an end, a teenager with the ability to link with the mech suit, Eva Unit 01. In preying upon his son’s insecurities, Gendo is able to create a fighting machine that attempts to save the world from the descending threat that is the “angels”.Still, if the world were threatened with destruction from extraterrestrial beings, what better place to be living than an apartment in the style of Neon Genesis Evangelion? If the monthly rent also included the use of a mech suit, all the better!

Neon Genesis Evangelion will be returning to the airwaves through Netflix next month on June 21st. The 26 episode anime series originally aired in Japan in October of 1995 and then ended its run in March 1996. Following the series, several films were created including the finale to the show titled End of Evangelion.

Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

What do you all think of this Evangelion style apartment? If this were available in your hometown, would you jump at the chance to live in this studio apartment? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.