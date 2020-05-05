Neon Genesis Evangelion Powers Up with New Wireless Earbuds

✖

The series of Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most popular mech franchises in the history of anime, recently being "brought back to the public eye" via the streaming service of Netflix, and the adventures of Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley, and Rei are being translated into some stylish new wireless ear buds. With Evangelion's upcoming final movie in the "Rebuild of Evangelion" delayed thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise is looking to find new ways to stay in the public zeitgeist and releasing this nifty new tech is certainly one way to keep fan excitement high!

The series was originally released in 1995 from creator Hideaki Anno, taking a much more drastic approach to the story of young pilots attempting to save the world from extraterrestrial threats. Shinji Ikari is a broken character, struggling with his own inner turmoil as he deals with his un-emotional father who never gives him praise or love, though it's in this emotional strife that he becomes such a great candidate for becoming an "Eva pilot". Alongside his fellow emotionally stunted pilots of Asuka and Rei, the series paints a picture that is unlike any other story seen in the medium of anime or otherwise.

Retail Outlet AitaiKuji shared the wireless ear buds that take the aesthetic of Neon Genesis Evangelion and apply it stunningly, giving these devices the look of Eva Unit 01, Eva Unit 02, and the Mark 06 which has become staples in the legendary anime:

Neon Genesis Evangelion will be getting official wireless earbuds, part of the EVA2020 x final collaboration! The ear buds will come in three different designs- Unit 01, Unit 02, and Mark 06!

Release Date: June 2020https://t.co/LitFICHR7t pic.twitter.com/qcynB8DOds — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) April 30, 2020

The ear buds themselves will release in June of this year, retailing for around $200 USD per set.

Neon Genesis Evangelion had one specific moment where head phones were instrumental in the story, with both Shinji and Asuka having to fight a pair of angels that could only be defeated by working in unison. With the two pilots plotting their movements in succession with one another, the music was instrumental in their ultimate victory.

Will you be picking up these Eva headphones? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV!

