Neon Genesis Evangelion Shares First Look at New Funko POP Figures

Considering the subject matter of Neon Genesis Evangelion and the problems that face the pilots of the Eva Units, both physically and emotionally, it can sometimes be strange to see the merchandise that comes out of these beloved anime characters. However, this isn’t to say that the figurines don’t strike a scene whenever they are made available. Such is the case with these brand new Funko Pops that will give a new look to the likes Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and of course, the Eva Unit 01 that is seen brawling against oh so many angels!

Funko posted the first look at the four new figurines via their Official Twitter Account, giving us three new models for the Eva pilots working with NERV in an attempt to save the world from alien invasions as well as a larger “Super Sized Pop” that perfectly recreates Eva Unit 01 (UPDATE: Pre-orders for all of the new Evangelion figures are live here with shipping slated for January):

Evangelion ended it’s original anime run with a bizarre conclusion, that focused far more on the psychological than the events that were plaguing the futuristic city that NERV inhabited. The original Neon Genesis film, End of Evangelion, gave us a much more in-depth look into the final days of Shinji Ikari and his fellow pilots, painting a brand new series of events to mark the conclusion of the original anime series.

Neon Genesis Evangelion didn’t end here however, with the pilots and their Eva Units making a return in the Rebuild of Evangelion films, with the final movie in the series, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, being released this summer in Japan and surely painting a much different picture from the ending of the original series. Regardless of how the series may return following this upcoming conclusion, it’s clear that the legendary anime will continue holding a special place in the hearts of fans the world over.

No release date has been given for the newest Funko Pops, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as news drops!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

