Neon Genesis Evangelion Gets Its Own Asuka Fender Guitar

Neon Genesis Evangelion has seen a big resurgence as of late, thanks in part to streaming on Netflix starting last year, and though the upcoming final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series may be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series is still looking to make waves in other avenues with an official guitar being released fashioned after the bratty Eva pilot of Asuka Langley! Asuka held a unique position within the ranks of the trio of young Eva pilots, barely able to get along with Shinji and ultimately, having an important role in the franchise's end!

As mentioned earlier, Asuka didn't exactly get along with Shinji during their time within the organization known as NERV, which made for one of the more interesting premises of an episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion! With a new kind of angel descending upon the Earth, the only way to defeat these new monstrosities was by both Shinji and Asuka working in unison and mimicking one another's moves. Luckily, they were able to put their dislike of one another to the side and claim victory against these angels and it went a long way toward showing off the individual characters, and their differences between one another, in a neat little package!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared the upcoming official Guitar for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 that is fashioned from the aesthetic of Asuka Langley, taking the clear colors of the EVA pilot and transitioning them to a musical instrument that truly does honor to the franchise:

For celebrating Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, Fender sells a new model guitar - 2020 EVANGELION ASUKA TELECASTER !

(That film is postponed to release😢) pic.twitter.com/AfikhpNRnD — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) April 27, 2020

Neon Genesis Evangelion is often thought of as having one of the most recognizable scores in the medium of anime, even causing controversy when it was recently brought to Netflix and the closing credit theme song was changed. "Fly Me To The Moon" remains one of the most recognizable tunes from the series, but fans were dismayed when it was brought to the streaming service and the theme was mysteriously removed. Unfortunately, the theme was not able to "survive" the licensing rights as the anime was brought back to audiences via the popular service.

