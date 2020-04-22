How To Watch Evangelion For Free

The last film in the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise may be delayed due to the coronavirus, but that isn't stopping the studio behind the upcoming film from getting fans caught up with the series by offering the first three feature length films for free for the next week! Studi Khara have released the first three films of the series in Evangelion 1.0: You Are Not Alone, Evangelion 2.0: You Can Not Advance, and Evangelion 3.0: You Can Not Redo. With these films available, you can be caught up on these re-imagined adventures of Shinji and company before the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0!

Evangelion fans that have been following this movie series from the beginning will inform you that they have been waiting for some time to see this alternate reality story coming to an end, with the first film in the series being released in 2009 and the franchise having lasted for over a decade. With the televisions series of Neon Genesis Evangelion having been released on the streaming service of Netflix, this is definitely an opportune time for fans to dip their toes into a brand new take on the world of NERV and their apocalyptic battle against the extraterrestrial threats dubbed "angels"!

Studio Khara shared the first three movies in the Rebuild of Evangelion movies on their Official Youtube Channel, allowing fans to watch the movies up until April 30th of this month, giving anime viewers around a week from now in order to catch up on the events of Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and the other folks protecting the world at NERV!

With the announcement that the next film in the series would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Studio Khara had released an official poster as well as a full title for the final film in the series in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time! The film was originally slated to be released later this summer, and though a new release date has yet to be confirmed, we'll be sure to let you know as soon as a new date has been confirmed. We're crossing our fingers that this new story for Shinji and his fellow pilots is able to arrive at some point this year!

Will you be watching these three Evangelion films on Youtube while they're available? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Evas!

