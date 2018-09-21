Netflix Adds ‘Mobile Suit Gundam UC’

Netflix has officially added the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam UC, or Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn as it is often known, to its streaming platform.

More specifically, Netflix has added the original seven-episode theatrical OVA series in both subtitled and English-dubbed version. This is not to be confused with the broadcast edit of the same material, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096. RE:0096 is available elsewhere, like the official Gundam franchise’s YouTube channel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn is an adaptation of the novels of the same name, and was first announced in 2009 before releasing from 2010 through 2014. The series is notable for taking place in Universal Century 0096, three years after Char’s Counterattack, which is also why the broadcast version is titled as it is. Reception of the series has been generally favorable among fans, though it is not held to be particularly incredible compared to some of the franchise’s other series.

Here’s how Netflix describes the Mobile Suit Gundam UC series:

“When Banagher Links meets the mysterious Audrey Burne, he inherits the Unicorn Gundam and is swept up into the battle for space colony independence.”

Mobile Suit Gundam UC is available to stream now on Netflix. Details on the current Hollywood attempt at adapting the Gundam franchise have still yet to be released.

[H/T Netflix Anime U.S.]