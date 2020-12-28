Netflix Is Adding a Major Anime in January 2021

✖

Netflix has become a go-to hub for all things anime, and it seems the service is going in on even more shows next year. With a slate of original productions in the works, Netflix is looking to tap into some classic series which deserve all the love, and a major one is heading to users by the end of January 2021.

Recently, Netflix posted a slew of its incoming titles for 2021, and fans were eager to see how the site would bolster the new year. It was there anime fans perked up after learning the first season of Kuroko's Basketball is coming to the site.

New Year, New You, New Shows. Check out our 2021 lineup now! pic.twitter.com/GLjj5CyJtW — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 18, 2020

If you have not heard about this series, you should know Kuroko's Basketball is one of the biggest sports series to come from Japan. Titles like Haikyuu were openly inspired by Tadatoshi Fujimaki's work. The manga was published back in December 2008 and continued until September 2014. Its anime was first released in April 2012 by Production IG and lasted for three years.

With this anime coming to Netflix, more fans will be able to check out the action-packed tale spun by Fujimaki. You can find the series in print through Viz Media if you'd like, and the official synopsis for Kuroko's Basketball can be found below:

"When incoming first-year student Taiga Kagami joins the Seirin High basketball team, he meets Tetsuya Kuroko, a mysterious boy who’s plain beyond words. But Kagami’s in for the shock of his life when he learns that the practically invisible Kuroko was once a member of “the Miracle Generation”— the undefeated, legendary team — and he wants Kagami’s help taking down each of his old teammates!"

How hyped are you for this Netflix arrival? What other additions does the service need to make...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.