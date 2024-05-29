Netflix Users Binged 6+ Billion Hours of Anime in 2023, Says New Data

When it comes to streaming, no name is bigger than Netflix. For years, the service has been at the forefront of streaming, and it has gone from simple licensing to full-blown productions. As far as anime is concerned, Netflix has become one of the field's top champions, and now a new report is breaking down how much anime was watched in 2023.

The whole breakdown went live thanks to Netflix as it released a report on what was watched in the second half of 2023. As it turns out, anime was a massive pul for the streaming service. During the latter half of 2023, Netflix users binged 3.5 billion hours of anime content, and that is up from the hours watched in the first half of 2023.

(Photo: Anime News Network)

So yes, you read that right. Well over 3.5 billion hours of anime was watched at the tail end of 2023. In the first half of the year, Netflix roped in over 3.1 billon hours watched, so that leaves us with a whopping total of 6+ billion hours of anime watched in 2023.

As you can see above, Miles Thomas broke down more data about Netflix's report for Anime News Network with a clever chart. The roster highlights anime's peaks with Netflix at the end of last year. Clearly, it seems the industry is treating Netflix well, and that is hardly surprising. As anime has become more easily accessible, the medium has become a global threat, and Netflix has been investing in the industry heavily since 2018.

As we move through 2024, even more anime is slated to hit Netflix, so we will have to see what numbers for this year look like. We are about halfway done with 2024, and thanks to hits like Delicious in Dungeon, we're sure anime is treating Netflix really well.

What do you make of this latest report from Netflix? Are you one of the users who put in anime hours last year? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!