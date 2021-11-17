Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop May Introduce Ed After All

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most iconic anime series to ever make its way stateside. The genre-mashing story brings the best bits of sci-fi and westerns together, so you can understand why all eyes are on Netflix right now. The service is about to launch its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop after a slew of delays. And now, a special teaser has fans thinking Netflix has cast Ed after all.

For those out of the loops, let’s turn the dial back a bit. Cowboy Bebop is slated to debut its live-action series this Friday. John Cho will lead the ensemble piece as Spike while Mustafa Shakir follows up as Jet Black. Other stars like Daniella Pineda fill out the cast as Faye Valentine while Elena Satine and Alex Hassell oversee Julia and Vicious respectively.

Did you hear us say there was no Ed? https://t.co/6V5uFgzvQB — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) November 17, 2021

Looking at this list, you might notice someone is missing. Ed isn’t on the cast list for Cowboy Bebop at this time. As you can imagine, fans have been freaking out about their absence, and that goes doubly since we know Ein appears in the series. But over on Twitter, Netflix just made a post that has fans crossing their fingers for a surprise debut.

After all, Netflix shared a post from a fan who had critiqued the show’s choice to leave out Ed. It was there the account said, “Did you hear us say there was no Ed?” This little teaser is now making its way through the fandom, and Cowboy Bebop fanatics are curious to see if it plays out. Ed is an integral part of the Bebop crew, and their relationship with Ein brings the dog’s best moments to life. But if Ed does show up, well – it is safe to say Netflix went the extra mile to keep that hidden.

What do you think about Netflix’s little teaser here? Will you be tuning into Cowboy Bebop went it goes live this week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.