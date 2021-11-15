Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Earns First Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for film reviews, and TV lovers have embraced the site in the last few years. As streaming services continue making original series, the pressure is on to impress, and the right Rotten Tomatoes score can help a project out. But right now, Cowboy Bebop is struggling to turn tides with its Rotten Tomatoes score.

The situation unfolded today when critics put out their reviews for Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s live-action take on the anime. The anticipated title is slated to debut on November 17th, so it was just a matter of time before reviews were shared. Right now, it seems critics are split on the show, and Rotten Tomatoes has given the show an aggregate score of 43%.

At this time, no official score has been given as reviews are still pouring in. You can find a slew of those reviews here as ComicBook.com assembled a review round-up for wary fans. And of course, our own Evan Valentine took time to review the series for our team. The anime enthusiast admits the adaptation is a fun romp, but the show’s strict adherence to Shinichiro Watanabe’s vision hinders it.

“Anime adaptations are, unsurprisingly, quite difficult to pull off. In the past, we’ve seen the likes of Dragon Ball, Death Note, and Attack On Titan given live-action interpretations, only to find them fall to the wayside due to having a misunderstanding of the source material and simply being unable to find the secret ingredient that made their predecessors so beloved,” Valentine writes.”Cowboy Bebop is often thought of as one of the greatest anime series of all time, and while the Netflix adaptation never hits the same heights, it manages to carve out its own life and justify its existence with some flaws along the way.”

Clearly, critics aren’t unanimous in their approval of Cowboy Bebop, so fans will have to test the series out when it goes live. Netflix’s adaptation might not live up to the original anime, but several reviews admit the series will carve its own niche with audiences. But as for whether or not that’s true, well – Netflix will let us know soon.

Are you surprised by Cowboy Bebop‘s reception so far? Do you plan on checking out the live-action series this month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.