Netflix's Devil May Cry Anime Trailer Has Dante, Demon Slaying, and Devil Hunting

Jackpot. Netflix pulled the (devil) trigger on the stylish first trailer for the Devil May Cry anime series from Adi Shankar (Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix), based on the Capcom video game created by Hideki Kamiya. "This guy, he's something else. The way he moves. The hits he took. His name: Dante," intones a voice over footage of the half-human, half-demon devil hunter for hire with his magic sword, Rebellion, and dual-wielded pistols, Ebony & Ivory.

The Devil May Cry trailer, released Thursday during Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 showcase hosted by Joe Manganiello, ends with the ticking of a pocket watch belonging to the demonic White Rabbit/"Rabi" from the DMC3 manga. The eight-episode series will premiere in April 2025 on Netflix.

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," said series creator and showrunner Shankar of the DMC anime adaptation, which was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform, period."



Added Shankar, who serves as executive producer with Alex Larsen (the Netflix original anime Yasuke, Bodied), "When you deeply care about something and now all of a sudden you find yourself at the helm of it, it's cool. When you get to work with amazing collaborators — like Alex Larsen, like Studio Mir, like Netflix, who have been pioneers in this adult animation streaming space. So rest assured, we're working very hard because we love the franchise, and we want to deliver something great. Something that stands the test of time."

(Photo: Netflix)

Animated by the Seoul-based Studio Mir — behind the animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Avatar: The Legend of Korra, My Adventures With Superman and X-Men '97 — the series is executive produced by Capcom's Hideaki Itsuno (Devil May Cry 2) and Studio Mir's Seung-wook Lee (video game adaptation Dota: Dragon's Blood).

In Devil May Cry: The Anime, sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is the demon-slaying Dante, an orphaned devil hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Dante's brother, the Dark Slayer Vergil, and the heavily-armed Mary/Lady are also confirmed to appear in the series.

2001's Devil May Cry spawned four console sequels and a 2013 reboot, DmC: Devil May Cry, in addition to the 12-episode Devil May Cry: The Animated Series in 2007. Netflix's Devil May Cry anime will premiere on the streaming service in April 2025.