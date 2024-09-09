Netflix Reveals Joe Mangianello Will Host Geeked Week

The annual Netflix Geeked Week event is arriving this month, set to take place live in Atlanta on September 19th, streaming across the world on YouTube, Twitch, and X. As Netflix gears up for this year's festivities, the streaming service is starting to let fans and subscribers know a little more about the event itself, including the beloved star who will be serving as Geeked Week's official host.

On Monday morning, Netflix revealed that Joe Manganiello will be the host of Netflix Geeked Week 2024. Best known for his role in the Magic Mike films, his work with Dungeons & Dragons, or playing Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, Manganiello has actually been getting a lot of hosting work under his belt as of late.

Manganiello recently helped kick off a successful run for new reality series Deal or No Deal Island. In addition to serving as one of the show's executive producers, Manganiello is the show's host, acting as the face of the infamous Banker and leading contestants through games and challenges.

Geeked Week will highlight all sorts of upcoming Netflix projects, including some popular titles returning for new installments. Major hits like One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Black Mirror are all currently working on new seasons.

In addition to Manganiello serving as host, Netflix has already lined up a couple of "special correspondents" and a slew of guests for the whole event. Cobra Kai stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand will be the Netflix Geeked Week correspondents, working alongside Manganiello. With those two correspondents involved, it wouldn't be surprising to see some Cobra Kai-related news, with the second part of the hit show's sixth and final season set to be released later this fall.

The special guests that Netflix has announced so far include Alycia Debnam-Carey (It's What's Inside), Brittany O'Grady (It's What's Inside), Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror), Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Finn Wittrock (Don't Move), Gavin Leatherwood (It's What's Inside), Ian Ousley (Avatar: The Last Airbender), James Morosini (It's What's Inside), Jeff Ward (One Piece), Kelsey Asbille (Don't Move), Kirby (The Sandman), Kofi Kingston (WWE), Matt Owens (One Piece), Tom Sturridge (The Sandman), Xavior Woods (WWE), and Zack Snyder (Twilight of the Gods, Rebel Moon).

Netflix Geeked Week kicks off on September 19th at 8pm ET.