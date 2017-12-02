Netflix’s ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ Teases Its Rocking Theme Song

Netflix is about to open the floodgates on its anime series, vowing to produce 30 original anime series, and Devilman: Crybaby looks to be a great first step.

The newest teaser for the Netflix series is short, but reveals some crucial things. Namely the opening theme song, “Devilman no Uta” (roughly translating to “Devilman’s Song”) by Avu-chan. Avu-chan also will be the voice of Devil King Zenon, and if his performance is anything like the theme song, fans will surely enjoy it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the bumping theme song, that carries a nostalgic tone perfectly suited to Go Nagai’s original Devilman manga, there are a few new visuals not seen in the first trailer. Featuring a few brief seconds of many Yokai from the series, the new art style perfectly suits Nagai’s twisted designs.

The series will also feature the theme song “MAN HUMAN” from Denki Groove, and the ending theme, “Konya Dake” by Takkyu to Tabibito. It stars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

The series will premiere on January 9, and run for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The series also commemorates Go Nagai’s 50th Anniversary as a manga author.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman.

After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.