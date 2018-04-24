Netflix’s ‘Godzilla’ Sequel Teases A New Kaiju’s Birth

Fans were surprised to find out last year that not only would Godzilla be turning into an anime film, but was premiering a brand new trilogy based on this new Godzilla universe. The sequel has finally released its first trailer, and it’s impressive.

To raise the stakes in Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle not only will the humans and Godzilla Earth do battle, but the sequel is teasing the birth of brand new Kaiju.

As further teased by the official Twitter account for the film, there was an appearance of a strange new Kaiju during the trailer. As some sort of unrecognizable (in terms of Godzilla‘s enemy library) flying monster, it’s design was not clear enough in the trailer to discern what it could be.

But thanks to this image, we can discern that this monster is indeed large but is one of of many in a large hive of new kaiju for the human’s new MechaGodzilla to contend with. On top of this, there’s a lingering fan theory that this mysterious tribe may lead to Mothra but this theory still needs exploring.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzillawill be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.