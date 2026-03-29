Netflix Hypes Major Shonen Jump Anime’s Return for Season 2 With New Trailer

Netflix has a lot of new anime that fans are going to want to keep an eye on for the rest of the year, and they’re getting ready for another major Shonen Jump anime release with a new trailer showing off its second season. The streaming service already has dropped some cool anime releases for the year thus far, but there are even more planned for the rest of the year to come. This includes a cool look at one of its franchises returning for a new season later this Fall.

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Koji Miura’s Blue Box made its anime adaptation debut last Winter, and quickly announced that it would be continuing with a second season. As part of the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend, Blue Box has dropped the fullest look at its next season yet. Confirmed to be releasing with Netflix sometime later this Fall, Blue Box Season 2 is teasing some big developments for Chinatsu with a new trailer and poster for its episodes that you can check out in action below.

When Does Blue Box Season 2 Come Out?

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Blue Box Season 2 will be making its broadcast debut on October 4th in Japan, but Netflix has yet to confirm the streaming date for the new episodes opting to instead tease a general “October” release. There are going to be some big changes behind the scenes for the new season as well. Daisuke Sako will be taking over as director from Yuichiro Yano seen in the first season. The production studio has changed too with Electric Circus handling the animation instead of Telecom Animation Film seen with the first season.

Yuki Kakihara will continue to provide the scripts, and Miho Tanino will continue to provide the character designs as well. Returning members of the voice cast includes the likes of Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kito as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu, Shogo Sakata as Ryosuke Nishida, Anna Nagase as Nagisa Funami, and more are coming back from the first season.

What’s New for Blue Box Season 2?

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Blue Box Season 2 is going to be picking up right after the first season left off as Chinatsu and Taiki are steadily getting closer together. But Chinatsu also has some new challenges coming her way with the return of someone familiar from her past. Teased in this first trailer for the coming season, Yoshino Aoyama will be joining the voice cast as Yumeka Kido. This is going to throw Chinatsu’s life into whack, and going to be one of the many reasons why fans need to see what’s coming in the new episodes.

Koji Miura also confirmed late last year that the Blue Box manga release is going to be nearing its end, but it’s yet to be revealed just how much longer the story is going to run before that happens. With both the manga running on all cylinders and the anime release coming back for new episodes this October, it’s certainly a great time to be a Blue Box fan.

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