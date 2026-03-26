Netflix to Revive Anime Remake For Surprise New Season

Netflix has been no slouch when it comes to pushing the anime medium to the world. Whether it be via anime original series such as The Summer Hikaru Died, Sakamoto Days, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, or via live-action adaptations of classics like One Piece, the streaming service is on good footing for the streaming wars. In 2024, Studio MAPPA decided to create a new take on a classic anime franchise, partnering with Netflix to bring the revival to the screen. With plenty of material to pull from with its manga, the classic anime franchise has released a new trailer for its upcoming third season.

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Ranma 1/2 has long been a legendary anime series for the medium, first hitting the screen in 1989. Based on the manga from prolific creator Rumiko Takahashi (Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Urusei Yatsura, and Mao), MAPPA decided to revisit this universe with the latest revival that kicked off in 2024. With plenty of material from the manga to cover, a new trailer highlights a major part of the third season, aka Ranma and Ryoga trading blows in a knock-down, drag-out fight. Considering MAPPA has sharpened its animation skills with series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Hell’s Paradise, the new trailer is one to watch if you’re a fan of fighting anime. While a specific release date hasn’t been revealed, the upcoming season is set to land this October.

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The Legacy of Ranma

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While Ranma 1/2’s revival will return for season three, it still has a long way to go before it hits the same heights as the original television series that started it all. Animated by Studio Deen, the first series ran for over one-hundred and sixty episodes, translating the events of the manga that ran for nearly a decade throughout the 80s and 90s. The premise from creator Rumiko Takahashi might be far more comedic than the likes of Inuyasha and Mao, but it’s clear that Studio MAPPA is injecting some serious animation into the fights that have long been a part of the franchise.

While seeing this classic anime return might not be too surprising, considering the popularity of the franchise, it might be shocking when it comes to the sheer number of anime that MAPPA is working on. Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to end the first part of the Culling Game this week, with the production house also working on the second season of Hell’s Paradise. Shockingly enough, MAPPA is working with Netflix on another major anime adaptation as Dorohedoro is returning for its second season next month. With the studio also working on the next entry of Chainsaw Man and the second season of Oblivion Battery, MAPPA remains one of the busiest studios in the anime landscape. For Ranma fans, many are hoping that the Netflix revival continues to adapt the manga, which might warrant more seasons in the future.

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