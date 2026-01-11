Netflix’s Biggest Romance Anime of 2026 Shares a New Visual Ahead of Its Fall Premiere

Netflix’s biggest romance anime is set to return with a new season this fall, and it has recently shared a new visual to gear up for its release. Netflix has long been known as a platform that caters to a wide variety of genres, and as anime has grown into one of its major offerings, the service has become increasingly associated with the medium through several exclusives. While having occasional exclusives is common, anime has traditionally been closely tied to Shonen Jump. With Netflix now hosting not just one, but two anime adaptations of Shonen Jump manga, including Blue Box, the platform’s biggest ongoing romance series, it has further established itself as a major player in the anime space.

Recently, during the Jump Festa 2026 event, Blue Box had its own Super Stage as part of Shonen Jump, where it was confirmed that the anime would return with a second season in fall 2026 on Netflix, along with the release of a new visual. Although fans were not expecting additional updates so soon after the announcement, the anime’s official account has already shared another new visual, adding to the excitement and teasing what lies ahead in the inspiring romance series. From the teaser, it has become evident that winter and the holiday season will be major themes in the second season

Netflix’s Blue Box Gears Up for Season 2 With a New Visual

The first season of Blue Box covered up to the Autumn Training Arc, adapting roughly 80 chapters of the manga. Naturally, the next events and narrative focus of the upcoming season will shift to winter, and the visuals released so far clearly tease that transition. The latest teaser adds even more nuance, despite not featuring any characters. The presence of a Christmas tree inside the gymnasium, subtly highlighted within a winter setting, strongly suggests that the anime will depict the most magical time of the year, with Christmas and the following holidays playing a central role. With the anime slated to release this fall, the teaser further enhances the seasonal atmosphere the series is expected to embrace.

As Chinatsu and Taiki’s feelings for each other become increasingly clear, and with Taiki planning to confess soon, possibly during a holiday event, the romance anime is carefully setting up a pivotal moment in their relationship. Naturally, obstacles are expected to arise, adding suspense to their budding romance, while the introduction of new characters could further emphasize the series’ slice-of-life elements. However, one of Blue Box’s greatest strengths remains how its sports elements elevate the romance tropes, and fans can expect an even stronger emphasis on sports moving forward. With all these factors in play, Blue Box Season 2 is shaping up to be not just Netflix’s biggest romance anime but one of the platform’s biggest romance series of 2026 as well.

