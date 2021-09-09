Netflix Is Reportedly Ready to Offer Anime Weekly Soon

Netflix has become a leading face in anime streaming, and the service has no plans on stopping its roll. If you did not know, Netflix has amassed quite the catalog of licensed and exclusive shows in its lineup. This collection has been met with praise by many, but plenty of anime fans have lamented Netflix’s slow distribution channel. But now, it seems that might be changing.

And how so? Well, a new Netflix title is on its way, and The Blue Period will be going live way sooner than expected. The show is going to release episodes weekly, so fans will be able to keep up with episodes as they are televised.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the update, The Blue Period will debut on October 1st in Japan on television. However, the show plans to go live on September 25 on Netflix Japan, and episodes will be released weekly. This will be true for Netflix Japan as well as foreign territories like the United States. Episodes will begin airing stateside on October 9 with new ones going live weekly thereafter.

As for other updates, The Blue Period did confirm its theme song artists. Omoinotake will take care of the opening with “EVERBLUE” while Mol-74 oversees the ending. The latter will release the single “Replica” for the Kodansha series, and fans are eager to see how The Blue Period goes.

For those unfamiliar with the manga, Tsubasa Yamaguchi debuted the series back in June 2017. The Blue Period has won numerous awards since its release, and the title is ongoing today. So if you want to know more about the hit manga, you can read its synopsis below:

“Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst-and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!”

What do you think about this big change? Should Netflix do this with every anime or test this strategy out first? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.