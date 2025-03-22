New Netflix K-Drama Has a Nearly Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s big K-Drama this month has a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The last handful of years, K-Dramas have been surging in popularity. This has been on the back of global breakout hits such as Crash Landing on You and Queen of Tears, as well as substantial improvements in accessibility. A big player in this space has been Netflix, which is increasingly a must-have subscription for any K-Drama fan. That said, the first three months have been a little slow for K-Drama fans on Netflix, at least until When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered earlier this month.

The romance slice-of-life K-Drama specifically premiered back on March 7, with a four episode drop. A week later, on March 14, four more episodes dropped. Then today, March 21, another four episodes dropped. An finally, next Friday, March 28, the final four episodes will release.

Whether the ending will deliver on fan expectations will go a long way in cementing the legacy of the K-Drama, many of which enjoy long, slow burns on Netflix when it comes to viewership. In the meantime though, Netflix users appear to be enjoying the new K-Drama quite a bit, as evident by its 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Again, this score could change dramatically depending on how the K-Drama ends, however, the majority of romance K-Dramas typically play it safe and predictable with endings, a formula fans enjoy.

Those that decide to check out When Life Gives You Tangerines based on these high marks should expect 16 episodes once it runs full course, with each episode running around an hour.

“In Jeju, a spirited girl and a steadfast boy’s island story blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love endures across time,” reads an official elevator pitch of the TV show for those interested in knowing more.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is directed by Kim Won-seok, and notably stars IU, Moon So-ri, Park Bo-gum, and Park Hae-joon.

