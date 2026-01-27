Netflix Locks in Release Window For a Massive Upcoming Anime

2026 is already off to an exciting start, as the Winter 2026 anime lineup brings a new range of anime series for fans to look forward to. It’s one of the greatest anime seasons in a while, as it includes the return of major shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and more. While most of the new anime of the season went to Crunchyroll, Netflix has released its own slate of unique anime, including Love Through a Prism and Cosmic Princess Kaguya. It’s only the first month of the year, and there will be more additions to the platform throughout the year.

One of them is Kyoto Animation’s upcoming historical fantasy Sparks of Tomorrow. The animation studio, established in 1985, is known for several acclaimed series, including Violet Evergarden, A Silent Voice, and many more. The studio also made headlines after confirming its first Shonen Jump anime adaptation, RuriDragon. Meanwhile, the official website of Sparks of Tomorrow‘s anime and Netflix confirmed it will begin streaming in July 2026. While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the anime is all set to debut as part of the Winter 2026 lineup.

What Is Sparks of Tomorrow About?

The story is set in an alternate version of the early 20th century, where Kyoto has evolved differently from the original world, as it is shrouded in soot, smoke, and steam after the rapid development of steam power. As the world dreams of an age of electricity, Kihachi Sakamoto grieves the death of his brother, with whom he shared dreams of a new age. He spends his days in suspicion of the dream he once had. Meanwhile, Inaoko Momonkawa, a devout girl, has buried overwhelming feelings of regret in her heart after her mother’s death.

After a fateful encounter, the two of them embark on a journey to seek the secret of the 20th Century Electrical Catalog. Director Minaru Ota, who has previously worked on A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden, Liz and the Blue Bird, among many other films and series, described the upcoming anime on the official website. He shared that all the characters have suffered some kind of setback as they rise against the challenges they face.

So far, only the main duo has been revealed, and further information will be shared soon enough. This month, the anime confirmed that there will be new announcements during this year’s AnimeJapan, one of the most anticipated annual anime exhibitions. We can expect a new trailer and a first look at the rest of the main cast, who haven’t been formally introduced yet. AnimeJapan 2026 is scheduled to open at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026, where Sparks of Tomorrow is taking the stage, along with over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more.

