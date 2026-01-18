Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to Share Promising 2026 Update Soon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really took over the world with the debut of its first Infinity Castle feature film, but the franchise is set to share a promising update later this year as part of a huge event coming our way. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was the first in a planned new trilogy of feature films adapting the titular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. This film was a massive success in theaters, and still remains exclusive to theaters in international territories as of the time of this writing too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are still waiting to find out more about either the future films in the trilogy, or potential home media or streaming releases for the first Infinity Castle film. But it seems the chance to reveal more is coming our way soon enough as the franchise has been confirmed as one of the anime taking the stage during the AnimeJapan 2026 event coming later this Spring. So a promising update for the films is coming soon enough.

Courtesy of Ufotable

AnimeJapan 2026 will be taking place in Japan over the March 28 and 29 weekend, and it has confirmed its line up of franchises that will have something to share during the event. This includes a number of Aniplex’s major anime releases, which thankfully also includes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. But while this could be an event where we get a promising update for the franchise’s future, it could also be a disappointing one considering Demon Slayer’s track record at events like Jump Festa 2026 last December (that came and went without anything concrete revealed).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been such a monster success for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll that it’s been exclusive to theaters throughout its entire first year of release. This is seemingly going to continue through 2026 with no signs of slowing down anytime soon, so fans might not get any new heads up about its potential Blu-ray and DVD releases let alone any international streaming plans in the future. That’s not even factoring in any potential updates on the trilogy’s future either.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has yet to announce its release windows for the next two films in the trilogy as of this time, and is in no rush to do so thanks to just how hot this first film has been in theaters. Its success means that there’s no rush for it to come to streaming platforms, and there’s not any rush to start promotion for the second film. In fact, early rumors are pegging a potential 2027 debut for the next film as it’s in the midst of production.

Seeing just how much work has gone into the first film, and the expectations fans will have about the follow ups after seeing it, there’s no mystery as to why Aniplex and Ufotable are taking as much time as possible for Demon Slayer‘s other films. It’s the biggest modern Shonen Jump series and breaking all sorts of ceilings for anime, so there’s bound to be a ton of pressure on anything trying to follow that up.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!